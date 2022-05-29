Alleged Assassination Of Enugu PDP Governorship Candidate, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Is Untrue – Media Office

The media office of Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Enugu State has denied the report of his assassination.

The news of Mbah's assassination went viral on social media on Sunday, as a video showing the alleged assassination of the late Professor Samuel Ndubuisi, who was the Director-General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road in 2021, surfaced online.

But Mbah's Media office in a statement signed by Dan Nwome, described the report as false labelling, wicked and evil.

The statement was titled "Fake news on the assassination of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah".

The statement partly reads, "We have been inundated with calls over fake news in circulation on some social media platforms on the purported assassination of the Enugu State PDP governorship flagbearer, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

"The story is false, wicked and evil.

"Our investigations indicate that the story was doctored from the video of the unfortunate gruesome assassination of one Dr. Ndubuisi (real name: Professor Samuel Ndubuisi), the Director-General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu Port Harcourt expressway, two years ago.

"It is the mere coincidence of “Ndubuisi” in the two names that has been twisted by some devious and malevolent characters to spread unfounded panic and alarm amongst our genuinely concerned teeming supporters and well-wishers in Enugu State and beyond.

"We condemn this wicked, ill-conceived misinformation and urge the masterminds to play politics of moderation and sportsmanship, have the fear of God and develop respect for the sanctity of human life."