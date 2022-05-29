Alleged Assassination Of Enugu PDP Governorship Candidate, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Is Untrue – Media Office

The news of Mbah's assassination went viral on social media on Sunday, as a video showing the alleged assassination of the late Professor Samuel Ndubuisi, who was the Director-General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road in 2021, surfaced online.

by Saharareporters, new York May 29, 2022

The media office of Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Enugu State has denied the report of his assassination.

 

The news of Mbah's assassination went viral on social media on Sunday, as a video showing the alleged assassination of the late Professor Samuel Ndubuisi, who was the Director-General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road in 2021, surfaced online.

But Mbah's Media office in a statement signed by Dan Nwome, described the report as false labelling, wicked and evil.

 

The statement was titled "Fake news on the assassination of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah".

 

The statement partly reads, "We have been inundated with calls over fake news in circulation on some social media platforms on the purported assassination of the Enugu State PDP governorship flagbearer, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

 

"The story is false, wicked and evil.

 

"Our investigations indicate that the story was doctored from the video of the unfortunate gruesome assassination of one Dr. Ndubuisi (real name: Professor Samuel Ndubuisi), the Director-General of the Science and Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), along the Enugu Port Harcourt expressway, two years ago.

 

"It is the mere coincidence of “Ndubuisi” in the two names that has been twisted by some devious and malevolent characters to spread unfounded panic and alarm amongst our genuinely concerned teeming supporters and well-wishers in Enugu State and beyond.

 

"We condemn this wicked, ill-conceived misinformation and urge the masterminds to play politics of moderation and sportsmanship, have the fear of God and develop respect for the sanctity of human life."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why I Can’t Be Disqualified Because Of Nigerian Law Prescribing Single Term For Vice-Presidents Who Complete President’s Tenure – Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Commercial Motorcyclists Invade Abuja Estate, Set Houses On Fire
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Says Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Demand For Governorship Ticket In Enugu Is Evil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Nabs Wanted Drug Baron, Okamaru In Ondo, Another Kingpin Excretes 95 Pellets Of Heroin
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Former Secretary To Ebonyi Government, Odoh Wins APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Group Sues Emefiele Over Political Ambition, Seeks Central Bank Gov's Sacking
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why I Can’t Be Disqualified Because Of Nigerian Law Prescribing Single Term For Vice-Presidents Who Complete President’s Tenure – Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Commercial Motorcyclists Invade Abuja Estate, Set Houses On Fire
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News London-To-Lagos Biker, Kunle Adeyanju, Arrives In Nigeria After 40 Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Bank, FCMB Appeals Court Judgment Awarding N10million Damages Against It For Putting Wrong Picture On Client's Debit Card
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Nigerian Judge Granted Relief Not Prayed For By Claimants To Favour Jonathan's Presidential Ambition—Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Says Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Demand For Governorship Ticket In Enugu Is Evil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Nabs Wanted Drug Baron, Okamaru In Ondo, Another Kingpin Excretes 95 Pellets Of Heroin
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Former Secretary To Ebonyi Government, Odoh Wins APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Have Intelligent People But Allow Killers, Thieves To Lead Them—Catholic Bishop
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yari Over Accountant-General’s N80bn Probe Hours After Winning APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad