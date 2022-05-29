BREAKING: Bomb Explosion Hits Kogi

The incident was said to have occurred opposite Mannajot Petrol Station on Sunday evening, with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people feared injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2022

An explosion in Kabba, Kogi State, has thrown residents into confusion.

Details of the blast are still sketchy but a security source linked the bomb explosion to the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād.

ISWAP had in April claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

See Also Terrorism ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

During the attack, three policemen were killed while the station and two vehicles were burnt.

The latest development comes a few days after about three persons were confirmed dead and many others injured in an explosion that occurred in Kabba.

Saharareporters had reported how military intelligence showed that ISWAP is moving towards the Southern part of Nigeria.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

