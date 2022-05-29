BREAKING: Commercial Motorcyclists Invade Abuja Estate, Set Houses On Fire

The incident happened after a motorist reportedly knocked down the two riders, killing them. He was said to have fled into the estate for safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2022

Some commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, on Sunday, attacked Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja to avenge the death of two colleagues.
The incident happened after a motorist reportedly knocked down the two riders, killing them. He was said to have fled into the estate for safety.


Subsequently, the aggrieved motorcyclists set fire to two buildings on the estate.
“An accident involving a bike man occurred and two people died. The bike men came with knives and sticks, looking for the driver who narrowly escaped into the estate. Shots fired,” a resident said.



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigerian Troops Invade Alleged IPOB's Eastern Security Network Operational Camp, Kill Scores
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Retired Senior Air Force Officer, Abduct His Children In Nasarawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Southern Kaduna Kidnap Five Daughters Of Christ Embassy Pastor, One IDP
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Governor Zulum’s Convoy, Kill Seven Soldiers, Two Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Killed 76 People In Sokoto Community In One Day —Sultan
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why I Can’t Be Disqualified Because Of Nigerian Law Prescribing Single Term For Vice-Presidents Who Complete President’s Tenure – Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News London-To-Lagos Biker, Kunle Adeyanju, Arrives In Nigeria After 40 Days
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Says Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Demand For Governorship Ticket In Enugu Is Evil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Nabs Wanted Drug Baron, Okamaru In Ondo, Another Kingpin Excretes 95 Pellets Of Heroin
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Former Secretary To Ebonyi Government, Odoh Wins APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Have Intelligent People But Allow Killers, Thieves To Lead Them—Catholic Bishop
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yari Over Accountant-General’s N80bn Probe Hours After Winning APC Senatorial Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Group Sues Emefiele Over Political Ambition, Seeks Central Bank Gov's Sacking
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Bank, FCMB Appeals Court Judgment Awarding N10million Damages Against It For Putting Wrong Picture On Client's Debit Card
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Nigerian Judge Granted Relief Not Prayed For By Claimants To Favour Jonathan's Presidential Ambition—Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad