Cameroon Separatist Fighters, Ambazonian Boys Invade Nigeria, Kill 20

A pro-independence movement fighting for self-rule in South-West Cameroon, Ambazonian Boys have killed at least 20 people in a community in Nigeria.

The Ambazonian soldiers were said to have crossed into the Nigerian community near Bashu in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State to attack their compatriots who fled and refused to join them to intensify the fight against President Paul Biya government.



A former member of Cross River House of Assembly and an aspirant of House of Reps for Boki/Ikom federal constituency, Chief Cletus Obun disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the remaining Cameroonians who also speak Bokye language of Boki people have now flooded Bashu community, not far from Danare, where Nigerian troops have a small camp.

Ambazonian militants regularly saunter into the Boki, where there are many Cameroonians, to wreak havoc or unwind.

“I can confirm that the Ambazonian soldiers crossed the Nigerian border Sunday morning to attack their compatriots who fled into Nigeria and refused to join their forces to fight.

“They killed nearly 20. No one is sure yet if amongst those killed, there are Nigerian citizens,” Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

The incident comes a few months after Nigerian Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha alleged that Cameroonian militants invaded Manga community in Taraba State, gunning down the village head and some residents of the community.

The lawmaker added that the Cameroonian separatists razed down the village.

An insurrection broke out in southwest Cameroon over five years ago, when the English-speaking people of Southern Cameroons demanded an independent, sovereign nation they call Ambazonia.

The name Ambazonia comes from the Ambas Bay. The bay which is located in southwestern Cameroon is considered as the boundary between Southern Cameroons and the Republic of Cameroon.