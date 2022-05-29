Former First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano Wins APGA Ticket For Anambra North Senatorial District

The former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, has emerged the winner of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for Anambra North Senatorial District.

The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, on Sunday emerged the party’s candidate after polling 152 votes to defeat her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Primus Odili who scored 120 votes.



Other aspirants at the primaries held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state include the state's former Commissioner for Information, Tony Nnacheta who got 2 votes and Onwuteaka Sam Jnr, who also

had 2 votes.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer for the election, Mr. O. Ikenna, who declared Mrs. Obianoas the winner having scored the highest number of votes cast, said a total of 276 votes were cast at the poll.

In the viral video from the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as Anambra State governor, Ebelechukwu stood up from her seat and moved to where Bianca, widow of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, was seated.

He then allegedly insulted Odumegwu-Ojukwu's widow. The video shows how Bianca rose and gave the former first lady a slap.