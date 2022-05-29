Former First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano Wins APGA Ticket For Anambra North Senatorial District

The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, on Sunday emerged the party’s candidate after polling 152 votes to defeat her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Primus Odili who scored 120 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2022

The former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, has emerged the winner of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for Anambra North Senatorial District.  
The wife of the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano, on Sunday emerged the party’s candidate after polling 152 votes to defeat her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Primus Odili who scored 120 votes. 


Other aspirants at the primaries held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state include the state's former Commissioner for Information, Tony Nnacheta who got 2 votes and Onwuteaka Sam Jnr, who also
had 2 votes.
Announcing the result, the Returning Officer for the election, Mr. O. Ikenna, who declared Mrs. Obianoas the winner having scored the highest number of votes cast, said a total of 276 votes were cast at the poll.
In the viral video from the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as Anambra State governor, Ebelechukwu stood up from her seat and moved to where Bianca, widow of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, was seated. 
He then allegedly insulted Odumegwu-Ojukwu's widow.  The video shows how Bianca rose and gave the former first lady a slap. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Jonathan Missing On APC List Of Presidential Aspirants After Court Declared Him Eligible To Run
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr Wins Enugu APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity A True Believer Of Christ Won't Ridicule Those In Power — Pastor Kumuyi Defends Silence On Buhari Regime's Failure
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate President, Lawan Joins Presidential Race As Group Picks APC N100million Nomination Form For Him
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Methodist Church Prelate, Uche, Two Others Kidnapped In Abia
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics Jonathan Missing On APC List Of Presidential Aspirants After Court Declared Him Eligible To Run
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Cameroon Separatist Fighters, Ambazonian Boys Invade Nigeria, Kill 20
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Confirms 66 Suspected Monkeypox Cases In 5 Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr Wins Enugu APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Russian President, Putin 'Given 3 Years To Live By Doctors' Due To 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer', Spy Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion Hits Kogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad