Former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr Wins Enugu APGA Governorship Ticket

Nweke won the ticket in a keenly contested primary election with a total of 273 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jeff Nnamani, who had 267 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2022

Former Minister of Information and Communications, Chief Frank Nweke Jnr has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Enugu governorship primary election held on Sunday.
Mr. Uchenna Nwegbo had nine votes to come third while Mr Obi Ozoemena had three votes.
The Chairman of the primary election and Deputy National Chairman of APGA, Mr Uchenna Okagbue, who declared Nweke the winner of the election, commended the delegates for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.
According to him, a total of 555 delegates participated in the primary election.
He, however, appealed to the contestants to see Nweke's victory as a victory for all, adding that it is important that they work together to achieve victory for the party.
In his acceptance speech, Nweke thanked the party delegates and urged APGA members to redouble their efforts to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections. 
He promised to bring on board meaningful developments in the state if elected.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

