Former Secretary To Ebonyi Government, Odoh Wins APGA Governorship Ticket

A former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primary election held on Sunday.

Odoh polled 513 votes to emerge as the candidate of the party during the primary election, which took place at the party's state secretariat in Abakaliki.



The Chairman of the governorship primary election committee in Ebonyi, Dr. Olalere Samson, who announced the results said Odoh picked all the votes having contested unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Odoh, described his victory as the beginning of the eventual liberation of the Ebonyi people from the shackles of poverty and misgovernance.

He described APGA as the only viable party in the state, arguing that the ruling APC and the Peoples Democratic Party have been torn beyond redemption by crises.