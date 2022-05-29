Gunmen Kill Retired Senior Air Force Officer, Abduct His Children In Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen, early on Sunday morning, killed a former Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC), Mr. Zakari Umaru-Kigbu and abducted two of his daughters at Azuba, a suburb of the capital city of Nasarawa State, Lafia.

The deceased, a retired Air Force officer, was a kinsman of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Illustration

He served as former Minister Labaran Maku’s agent in the just concluded Nasarawa Peoples Democratic Party primary before Maku’s eventual withdrawal from the governorship race.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had also demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of the victims.

Confirming the report, the spokesman for Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said, “We received a distress call at about 12:15 am about the attack and reacted swiftly by mobilizing our patrol teams and the military to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had been shot in his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“His two daughters were abducted to an unknown destination. The command has commenced an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”