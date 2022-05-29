I Look Forward To Meeting PDP Presidential Aspirant, Atiku On Campaign Terrain – Moghalu

Moghalu, while congratulating the Nigerian former Vice President on his emergence as the PDP presidential candidate on Sunday, said he was looking forward to meeting Atiku on the presidential campaign terrain.

by saharareporters, new york May 29, 2022

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has said he is prepared to slug it out with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

 

Kingsley Moghalu

“I congrat H.E. @atiku on his emergence as the flag bearer of @OfficialPDPNig. I look forward to meeting him on the presidential campaign terrain on behalf of @ADCNig. #Mo4More #WhyMoghalu #MoghaluStateofMind,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page, @MoghaluKingsley.

 

Moghalu had on Tuesday, May 10 bought the N25m presidential expression of interest and nomination forms of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while promising to reform and “increase the police from 250,000 to one million operatives”.

“It is through effective intelligence gathering that we can fight terrorism and win,” he had said.

Moghalu contested for president in the 2019 general elections on the platform of the Young Democratic Party (YPP), securing 21,886 votes to take the seventh position.

 

 

saharareporters, new york

