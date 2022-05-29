London-To-Lagos Biker, Kunle Adeyanju, Arrives In Nigeria After 40 Days

Adeyanju, a Nigerian and Rotarian, had embarked on a charity ride from London to Lagos – a distance of about 12,000 kilometres.

by saharareporters, new york May 29, 2022

The Nigerian man, Kunle Adeyanju, who embarked on a London-to-Lagos journey on a motorbike has arrived in Nigeria after 40 days.

Adeyanju arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, May 29, 2022, stressing that he embarked on the journey to raise funds for #EndPolio in the country.

The biker who set off his journey from London, United Kingdom on April 19 was greeted at the border between Nigeria and Benin Republic by a cheering crowd who had gathered to welcome him, after which, he proceeded to Lagos metropolis.

 

