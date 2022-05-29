Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Confirms 66 Suspected Monkeypox Cases In 5 Months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that Nigeria has had at least 66 suspected cases of monkeypox disease between January 1 to May 29, 2022.

The agency said 21 of the cases were confirmed from nine states including Adamawa, Lagos, Rivers and Kano.

Monkey Pox

According to Science News, the disease is endemic in Africa and there have been more than 300 confirmed or suspected cases of the disease cropping up in 21 countries outside Africa since May 7.

The disease causes flu like symptoms, such as fever, headaches and body aches, as well as profound weakness, back pain, swollen lymph nodes and rashes that erupt into pus-filled blisters. And more cases are being added daily to a database maintained by Global.health, a group that tracks infectious diseases.

A statement by the agency on Sunday said, “A total of 66 suspected cases have been reported between January 1st to May 29th, 2022. Of the suspected cases, 21 were confirmed from nine (9) states – Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Delta (2), Bayelsa (2), River (1) and Imo (1) – with 1 death recorded. This was in a 40-year-old man with renal co-morbidity and on immune-suppressive drugs.

“The twenty (20) new suspected cases in May 2022 were reported from 11 states – Lagos (5), Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), FCT (2), Delta (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Edo (1) and Gombe (1).

“This is a 100% increase in case reporting as compared with April 2022, when 10 new cases were reported, and is likely due to ongoing efforts to increase awareness and improve surveillance.

“The six (6) new confirmed positive cases (out of the 20 suspected cases) in May 2022 were confirmed from four (4) states – Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Lagos (1), and Rivers (1)."

