Nigerian Bank, FCMB Appeals Court Judgment Awarding N10million Damages Against It For Putting Wrong Picture On Client's Debit Card

Justice I.G. Chukwunyere of the court on May 12, 2022, lambasted the bank for putting a wrong picture on Unegbu’s debit card.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2022

First City Monument Bank has appealed the Imo State High Court Judgement awarding N10 million as damages to a businessman, Kingsley Unegbu.
Justice I.G. Chukwunyere of the court on May 12, 2022, lambasted the bank for putting a wrong picture on Unegbu’s debit card.

FCMB logo http://www.fcmb.com/
The court ruled that the plaintiff timely reported the picture mismatch on his Mastercard to the defendant (FCMB), which the defendant accepted but failed to rectify.
It held that the defendant having willfully refused to correct its error was liable and subsequently ordered to pay the sum of N10 million as general damages only.
SaharaReporters had reported that Unegbu dragged the FCMB to court in 2013 after the bank put another person’s passport on his Mastercard, a mistake that caused him to lose his business.
Unegbu had told the court how the mistake by the bank led to not only the closure of his business but also impoverished him after he went bankrupt.
He had in his pleas demanded that the bank pay him N100 million as compensation but the bank ignored his request, forcing him to institute a legal proceeding at the Imo State High Court in 2013 seeking relief from the bank.
In the appeal document, the financial institution asked the appellate court to set aside the judgment of the Imo high court.
It also requested the court to declare as lawful that another person's security photograph with a different name can be used in US dollars MasterCard for international transactions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Former First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano Wins APGA Ticket For Anambra North Senatorial District
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr Wins Enugu APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Confirms 66 Suspected Monkeypox Cases In 5 Months
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Cameroon Separatist Fighters, Ambazonian Boys Invade Nigeria, Kill 20
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion Hits Kogi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano Wins APGA Ticket For Anambra North Senatorial District
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics Former Information Minister, Frank Nweke Jnr Wins Enugu APGA Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Confirms 66 Suspected Monkeypox Cases In 5 Months
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Cameroon Separatist Fighters, Ambazonian Boys Invade Nigeria, Kill 20
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bomb Explosion Hits Kogi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Nigerian Judge Granted Relief Not Prayed For By Claimants To Favour Jonathan's Presidential Ambition—Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Commercial Motorcyclists Invade Abuja Estate, Set Houses On Fire
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Alleged Assassination Of Enugu PDP Governorship Candidate, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Is Untrue – Media Office
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Russian President, Putin 'Given 3 Years To Live By Doctors' Due To 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer', Spy Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics APC Says Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu's Demand For Governorship Ticket In Enugu Is Evil
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad