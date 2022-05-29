Nigerians Have Intelligent People But Allow Killers, Thieves To Lead Them—Catholic Bishop

Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, on Sunday, said if Nigerians are not wary, they would vote those with 'dubious characters' into power, by 2023.

Arogundade, who berated the main political parties for handing over their party tickets to candidates with questionable characters, said it is time for Nigerians to confront those planning to lead the country.



The cleric spoke at an event to mark this year's World Communications Day with the theme "Listening with the Ear of the Mind".



At the event held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Akure, in Ondo State, Arogundade specifically knocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, over its failure to promote unity and ensure progress in the country.

Arogundade lamented that the country has no progress under the current government, stressing that the attitude of politicians to the ongoing university lecturers' strike, killing, and kidnapping of people, is sickening.

While observing that Nigeria is a richly blessed country, the cleric added that the nation has no justification to be in its current state of quagmire.

Arogundade said, "APC has so much to answer in this country to prosperity, we all belong to this country. Workers were on strike and the man in charge of labour wants to contest the presidency. People are being kidnapped every day and nothing has been done to address this.

"Somebody who had been indicted in the scandal that is international is being presented to be president. Are we all stupid? Can't we wake up? It is getting to that time for confrontation, we will confront everything that comes to us with whatever power we have.

"No dignity, no sense of humanity in this country and we present them to represent us. They cannot even stand on their ground; no confidence. How will the world take you seriously and this is the opportunity to confront them.

"Yes, I don't mince words; this country has the best of minds and I have had the opportunity to study in this country and other parts of the world.

"Nigerians are very intelligent people, very hard-working and refined. But why is it that we allow those that are not presentable to govern us in this country? When you present the worst, how will you be proud of them? How will you present those that they cannot even manage their homes and personal affairs to come and manage this country?

"Those who have a history of stealing, killing and others and you want to make them president, you just give them blank cheques to turn everybody to slaves.

"How can somebody that we all handed over our sovereignty to be looking for people to sell our lands to and even his spokesman came out to threaten everyone.

"They don't listen, listening is understanding and acting in accordance with the truth. So listening with the heart means that you listen and be touched in the heart and in sincerity of the heart for a better place.

"Our world is so confused today and not just in our country, Nigeria, but all over the world and it is because we are so disjointed. The harmony that is supposed to be between the mind and the heart and reasons have been so disjointed and that is why everybody is on his own."