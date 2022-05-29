Peter Obi Congratulates Atiku On Emergence As PDP Presidential Candidate, Calls Ex-Vice President His Leader

The former Governor of Anambra State and current presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, asked God to continue to be with the 75-year-old PDP presidential candidate.

by saharareporters, new york May 29, 2022

Peter Obi, the 2019 presidential running mate to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Atiku on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

 

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always. -PO,” Obi wrote on his verified Twitter page, @PeterObi on Sunday afternoon.

Obi was one of the PDP’s frontline presidential aspirants but resigned his membership from the party on May 24.

 

Obi later joined the Labour Party, as one of its presidential aspirants, describing it as a route that he considered to be in line with his aspirations and mantra in his political ambition.

 

