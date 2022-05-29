Peter Obi, Pat Utomi, 3rd Force Leaders Storm Delta for Labour Party Presidential Primaries

The 3rd Force Movement under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, has called on more leaders of conscience in the country to quickly join the Labour Party, following its adoption by the 3rd Force Movement as the alternative 'Big Tent' for the 2023 elections.

The 3rd Force Movement was initiated to create a strong platform to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both of which have had opportunities to lead Nigeria and failed.



This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday signed by Ms Bilikis Bello,

the Communications Executive

(National) of the NCFront.

The call was made by the Head of Public Affairs of the NCFront, Mallam Dr Tanko Yunusa in Asaba, the Delta State capital, while addressing the teeming supporters and delegates of the Labour Party, who were there to attend the Presidential Primaries of the party, holding on Monday at the Orchid Hotels, GRA, Asaba, Delta.

Tanko Yunusa, in company with other party chieftains, also used the occasion to lambast the 'cash and carry' party primaries of the APC and PDP, describing them as corruptive and criminal.

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately go after the candidates and delegates of the APC and PDP for 'destroying Nigeria's electoral system and moral fabric'.

The Front, while also applauding the bubbling political synergy between two leading presidential aspirants of the party, Peter Obi and Pat Utomi in the Labour Party, also condemned the activities of some disgruntled elements and sponsored agents by APC and PDP in the press, trying to create a false picture of lack of cohesion in the party.

The Movement, in the light of the coalition in the Labour Party, also invited all well-meaning Nigerians, including women, youths, the physically challenged, the poor and the well to do to immediately join forces with the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from the heightening insecurity and imminent collapse foisted by incompetent rulers of the country, currently trading in Delegates all over the country.

