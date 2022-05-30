Biafra Day Commemoration: Enugu Roads, Streets Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-At-Home Order

The report is the same in Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi states.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2022

Streets and roads in Enugu metropolis were on Monday completely deserted as economic and social activities were grounded to mark the Biafra heroes and heroin's day in the South-East.

 

The celebration is marked by pro-groups on May 30 every year, to pray for those who died during the 1960s Biafra-Nigeria civil war.

This year, it, unfortunately, coincided with the Monday sit-at-home which the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), declared in the fourth quarter of 2021 to put pressure on the Nigerian government to release their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu has been in the detention facility of the country’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 27, 2021.

Our correspondent, who monitored the situation in Enugu, especially around T-Junction Flyover, Timber shed Market; National Open University, Trans Ekulu, Enugu, Roman Store Road, Nowas-Trans Ekulu Road, Abakpa Flyover, T-Junction Road among others, reported that those roads were completely deserted.

 

Many government institutions such as schools and ministries were all closed in Enugu.

 

The sit-at-home compliance can be reported to have 80 to 90 per cent adherence with major markets, banks, and shopping malls all shut down.

 

Meanwhile, few vehicular movements were recorded as some tricycles, minibuses, and private cars were seen plying the roads on the outskirts like Emene, Abakpa, Amechi Awkunanu, among others.

 

However, in Imo State, especially in Orlu town, the town was reportedly under siege by the Nigerian military.

 

Leader of the Biafra Nations League (BNL), a pro-Biafra group, Princewill Chimezie Richards, had in a post expressed a strong aversion to ‘the heavy militarisation of Orlu’, and major parts of the southeast region.

 

In Anambra, the state also largely witnessed compliance.

Some hoodlums earlier on Monday razed Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), a state-owned media organisation.

 

