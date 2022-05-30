BREAKING: Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint

A Nigerian soldier identified as K Ibrahim has been killed by a yet-to-be-identified policeman in Adamawa State.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the incident happened on Sunday evening along the Numan-Jalingo Road.

The police officer and his colleagues were said to be under the influence of alcohol.

It was gathered that the development caused pandemonium along the axis.

A military signal obtained by SaharaReporters also confirmed the incident.

“INCIDENT RPT. AT 291639A MAY 22. SSGT IBRAHIM K, WAS SHOT ON (SIC) HIS LEG BY A POLICE AT NUMAN - JALINGO CP. THE SSGT WAS RUSHED TO THE GEN HOSPITAL IN NUMAN BUT LATER GAVE UP. MEANWHILE, ONE OF THE POLICE WAS ARRESTED AND HE IS IN OWN CUSTODY. FURTHER DETAILS LATER,” the signal read.

The Nigerian Army had in 2021 said police officers were killing and brutalising some of its personnel.

In a letter dated November 23, 2021, to all formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff had called on military officers to “forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the Nigerian Army.”

The letter exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters was signed by Major General J. A. Ataguba titled, ‘Evaluating Incidences of Police Brutality Against Personnel Of Nigerian Army.’

“The NA is constitutionally tasked to provide aid to civil authorities when called upon. This responsibility has occasioned conducting joint activities with members of the civil and paramilitary organizations. These joint operations with other security agencies particularly the Nigerian Police (NP) create occasions for the police to equate its hierarchy with the NA and this has often led to friction, especially at the lower levels,” the letter had read.

“This friction has occasionally led to bodily harm and in some cases death to our troops. This is in spite of the fact that the victims have been identified and established to be serving personnel.

“This Dept is therefore conducting an evaluation of these occurrences with a view to establishing the frequency and recommend possible remedial measures to stem the tide. Consequently, all NA corps, formations and establishments are please requested to forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the NA.

“The report should cover the last 2 years. Returns to reach this NLT 8 December 21 and should be forwarded using enclosed formal.”



