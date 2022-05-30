BREAKING: Panic As Nigerian Policeman Kills Soldier At Adamawa Checkpoint

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the incident happened on Sunday evening along the Numan-Jalingo Road.

by saharareporters, new york May 30, 2022

A Nigerian soldier identified as K Ibrahim has been killed by a yet-to-be-identified policeman in Adamawa State.

 

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the incident happened on Sunday evening along the Numan-Jalingo Road.

The police officer and his colleagues were said to be under the influence of alcohol.

 

It was gathered that the development caused pandemonium along the axis.

 

A military signal obtained by SaharaReporters also confirmed the incident.

 

“INCIDENT RPT. AT 291639A MAY 22. SSGT IBRAHIM K, WAS SHOT ON (SIC) HIS LEG BY A POLICE AT NUMAN - JALINGO CP. THE SSGT WAS RUSHED TO THE GEN HOSPITAL IN NUMAN BUT LATER GAVE UP. MEANWHILE, ONE OF THE POLICE WAS ARRESTED AND HE IS IN OWN CUSTODY. FURTHER DETAILS LATER,” the signal read.

 

The Nigerian Army had in 2021 said police officers were killing and brutalising some of its personnel.

 

In a letter dated November 23, 2021, to all formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff had called on military officers to “forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the Nigerian Army.”

 

The letter exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters was signed by Major General J. A. Ataguba titled, ‘Evaluating Incidences of Police Brutality Against Personnel Of Nigerian Army.’

 

“The NA is constitutionally tasked to provide aid to civil authorities when called upon. This responsibility has occasioned conducting joint activities with members of the civil and paramilitary organizations. These joint operations with other security agencies particularly the Nigerian Police (NP) create occasions for the police to equate its hierarchy with the NA and this has often led to friction, especially at the lower levels,” the letter had read.

 

“This friction has occasionally led to bodily harm and in some cases death to our troops. This is in spite of the fact that the victims have been identified and established to be serving personnel.

 

“This Dept is therefore conducting an evaluation of these occurrences with a view to establishing the frequency and recommend possible remedial measures to stem the tide. Consequently, all NA corps, formations and establishments are please requested to forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the NA.

 

“The report should cover the last 2 years. Returns to reach this NLT 8 December 21 and should be forwarded using enclosed formal.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Boko Haram Terrorists Escaping From Multinational Joint Task Force Troops Abandon 5-year-old Boy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Invade Anambra Broadcasting Service, Burn Vehicles, Building
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Methodist Church Prelate, Uche, Two Others Kidnapped In Abia
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Chike Akunyili, Hunt Arsonists In Anambra
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Free Sharia Court Judges After N2m Ransom Payment
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Security Operatives Chase Out Governor Akeredolu’s Wife, Supporters From Imo APC Secretariat
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News APC Presidential Aspirant, Rochas Okorocha Remanded In Custody Of Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirants, Peter Obi, Pat Utomi Arrive Venue Of Labour Party Primaries In Delta As Election Kicks Off
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News UPDATE: Nigeria Police Confirm SaharaReporters' Story On Killing Of Soldier By Policeman In Adamawa
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Comedian, Oga Sabinus, Sues Peak Milk, Gala For N1.1bn Over ‘Unauthorised' Trademark, Image Use
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Newly Recruited Officers Of Nigerian Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Were Forced To Pay For Their Uniforms
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Party Presidential Aspirant, Pat Utomi Steps Down, Endorses Peter Obi At Primaries In Delta
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Peter Obi Emerges Labour Party Presidential Candidate After Pat Utomi’s Endorsement
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
News Pro-Biafra Separatist Group Gives Ambazonian Fighters 5 Days To Apologise For Invading Cross River Community, Killing 20 People
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
News Biafra Day Commemoration: Enugu Roads, Streets Deserted As Residents Comply With Sit-At-Home Order
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Elections Ex-Delta APC Governorship Candidate, Great Ogboru Picks APGA Ticket
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How APC Cabal Deceived Jonathan, Made Ex-leader Miss Out On Party's Presidential Aspirants' List, PDP Convention
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad