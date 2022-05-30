Court To Hear Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Bail Application On Tuesday

A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated May 31 to hear the bail applications filed by a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his ally, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, who were both arraigned on Monday on a 17-count money laundering charge by an anti-graft agency.

Okorocha and Chinenye were arraigned with five companies on the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The companies are; Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

At the mention stage, Okorocha and Chinenye pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them, while the court recorded not guilty pleas for the five companies based on the request by the lawyer to the companies, Darlington Ozurumba.

After the defendants, pleas were taken, as the lead prosecuting lawyer, Gbolahan Latona, urged the court to fix a date for trial.

Latona said the prosecution was ready for trial and intended to call between 13 and 15 witnesses.