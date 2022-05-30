Court To Hear Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Bail Application On Tuesday

Okorocha and Chinenye were arraigned with five companies on the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by Saharareporters, New York May 30, 2022

A Federal High Court in Abuja has slated May 31 to hear the bail applications filed by a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his ally, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, who were both arraigned on Monday on a 17-count money laundering charge by an anti-graft agency.

Okorocha and Chinenye were arraigned with five companies on the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The companies are; Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

At the mention stage, Okorocha and Chinenye pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them, while the court recorded not guilty pleas for the five companies based on the request by the lawyer to the companies, Darlington Ozurumba.

After the defendants, pleas were taken, as the lead prosecuting lawyer, Gbolahan Latona, urged the court to fix a date for trial.

Latona said the prosecution was ready for trial and intended to call between 13 and 15 witnesses.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Reportedly Discovers Additional N90bn Was Stolen By Suspended Accountant General, Idris
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Land Racket: Besieged Villagers Accuse Foreign-Based Impostor Of Selling Community Land
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Charges Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha, With N2.9billion Fraud
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Opinion ‎₦20 Billion Bond: Chasing Kwara’s Black Goat At Night By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Bello-Koko Exposed By Pandora Papers, As Substantive MD Of Nigerian Ports Authority
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Exclusive NDLEA Staff Accuse Former DG, Ahmadu Giade, Of Embezzlement, Enrichment By Drug Barons
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How APC Cabal Deceived Jonathan, Made Ex-leader Miss Out On Party's Presidential Aspirants' List, PDP Convention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ondo State Residents Protest Over Five-month Power Outage, Insecurity, Block Roads
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Leaders Spend Dollars To 'Buy' Delegates But Owe Workers, Pensioners – Peter Obi Lambasts Political Aspirants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche, Two Others Regain Freedom From Abductors
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
News Policemen Abandon Checkpoints, Residents Desert Anambra Streets Over Sit-at-home
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: Kidnap Kingpin, Wadume Becomes ‘Close Friend’ With Ex-Taraba Governor, Nyame In Abuja Prison, Brags He Would Be Discharged, Acquitted
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Methodist Church Prelate, Kanu-Uche Demand N100million Ransom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: A Country Of Devils: Northerner’s Divide And Conquer Tactics By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Peter Obi Emerges Labour Party Presidential Candidate After Pat Utomi’s Endorsement
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Family Worries As 20-year-old UNILAG Student, Arafat Goes Missing Since Thursday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Frees Man Wrongfully Arrested, Detained For 11 Years In Lagos Without Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad