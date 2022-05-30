Deceased GLO Nigeria Accountant, Folake Abiola Drank Pesticide — Lagos Police Confirm Suicide Rumours

The 47-year-old woman had reportedly ingested a potion of a popular pesticide, resulting in her death.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2022

Afolake Abiola, a female accountant with telecommunications giant, Glo has allegedly committed suicide in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

 

She committed suicide by allegedly drinking ‘chemical substance’ on Friday, at her residence, number 1 Abayomi Kukomi close in Osapa London, Lekki.

 

This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin who said it was pure suicide.

 

He added that the deceased had since been buried after the family requested for her corpse.

 

He told SaharaReporters, “It's true, the police were there, she drank pesticide (name withheld to discourage more usage). The family initially wrote to the police to demand her body, and the body was released on compassionate grounds. She has since been buried, she was buried on May 27.

 

“The whole family came together to request for the body. It's confirmed that it was suicide; she drank pesticide. The bottle was on the floor.”

 

