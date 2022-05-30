Ex-Delta APC Governorship Candidate, Great Ogboru Picks APGA Ticket

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Great Ovedje Ogboru, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Ogboru, who has contested in many elections to govern the state, emerged as the candidate of APGA on Sunday during the party's governorship primaries held at PTI Centre, Effurun in the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Declaring the results of the primary election, returning officer and chairman of APGA electoral committee, Enemokwu Afamefune said that a total of 625 delegates across the state were accredited for the exercise and Ogboru polled 618 votes to clinch the party's governorship ticket.

He said the remaining seven votes were voided.

Afamefune, who doubled as the state Chairman of APGA, therefore declared Ogboru as the winner and APGA candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, the APGA governorship candidate, Great Ovedje Ogboru thanked the party's ad-hoc delegates, members, supporters and Deltans for the honour done him even as he promised good governance.

"The time has come for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to take over power from the Peoples Democratic Party, in Delta state and we shall rebrand Delta state if I am elected the next governor of the state. We have been on a very long journey but whatever has a beginning must surely have an end. We are at the determinant stage of the long journey and what we started so many years ago must come to an end with a shout of joy.

"If there will be a proper election in Delta state, then we are sure of winning. l want to thank Deltans for their sacrifices, patients and prayers and for keeping hope alive. Looking at the faces of Deltans, there is a determination more than ever before that this time the votes of the people of Delta state will count; we will form the next government which will be all-inclusive.”

Ogboru had in the past 20 years contested the governorship seat in the state under different political parties without winning any of the elections as well as tribunal cases.