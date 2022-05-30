EXCLUSIVE: How Newly Recruited Officers Of Nigerian Anti-Narcotics Agency, NDLEA Were Forced To Pay For Their Uniforms

Some newly recruited officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Academy have accused the agency of forcing them to pay for their uniforms out of their salaries.

NDLEA in a memo exclusively obtained by Saharareporters also confirmed the deduction.

Some of the officers also said they were being owed six months' salaries.

“You will recall that the Agency gave two (2) pairs of uniform materials and accessories to the newly recruited officers and men of the Agency during training at the NDLEA Academy and the sewing was contracted to a company.

“Also recall that the commandant, NDLEA Academy mentioned it during one of the parades that the fee for sewing of uniform will be deducted when the affected officers and men start receiving salaries.

“In view of the above, the deduction for the sewing of the uniform will commence in May and end in June 2022 (two installments) as follows,” the memo dated May 19 and signed by CN Shitu Abdullahi, Director of Finance and Accounts of the agency, read.

The memo further said N22,000 will be deducted from officers above grade level 8 while those below the grade level would pay N10,000 for the sewing of their uniforms.

One of the officers who spoke to SaharaReporters said the situation has left them tired and demoralised.

“They deducted N11,000 from my May salary for the sewing of uniforms, is this not funny? Are we to pay for our uniforms ourselves?

“I’m just short of words, I don’t even know where to start or what to say. After making people lose their good job and competitive environment for growth, they are still making life miserable for them.

“No allowance (hazard, housing, DTA, etc.) or any benefits of such but rather, they keep on deducting from the stipends they pay us and call salary.

“They go to media houses to sing praises of the new Sheriff while playing with the mental health of the officers. It is so sad,” the officer said.