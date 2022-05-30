Family Worries As 20-year-old UNILAG Student, Arafat Goes Missing Since Thursday

Arafat left home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, and all her parents' efforts to find out her whereabouts have been proved abortive.

by Saharareporters, New York May 30, 2022

A 20-year-old and 100 level student of Educational Administration, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Arafat Ajayi, has been declared missing by her relatives.

UNILAG

Mrs Adebimpe Ibrahim, her guardian, said, “My daughter left home around 5am on Thursday and since then, we have searched almost everywhere to locate her. We even reported to the Igbogbo Police Station, Ikorodu area, to help us find her and we were told that it has been radioed to other units.

“We are also intimating her university about the development but it’s just sad that we haven’t located her till now. I am losing it already and I don’t know.”

One of her sisters who spoke anonymously said she was worried about Arafat’s location

"She’s a cool and religious devotee, having to part with her this long is worrisome and we are hoping that she will reunite with us soon," she said.

Meanwhile, the police said they are making efforts to locate and reunite her with her family soon.

