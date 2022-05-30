Jonathan Missing On APC List Of Presidential Aspirants After Court Declared Him Eligible To Run

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is not on the list of presidential aspirants expected to be screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State last Friday declared that Jonathan is eligible and “constitutionally” qualified to contest for president in 2023.

Goodluck Jonathan

In his judgment, Justice Hamma Adama Dashen said Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the fourth alteration of the 1999 Constitution which bars Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.

Jonathan was Nigeria’s vice-president between 2007 and 2010. He became the president in May 2010 following the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and completed the latter’s tenure.

He won the 2011 presidential election but lost his attempt to secure a second term in office in 2015.

SaharaReporters gathered that the judgment was part of the plans of the Aso Rock cabal supporting Jonathan to have the former President take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The newspaper last Thursday reported that Jonathan had submitted his N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms a few days earlier to the National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu.

However, his name is missing on the list of 23 presidential aspirants released by the APC.

Names of the presidential aspirants for screening as listed by APC:

1. Chukwuemeja Uwaezuoke Nwajiuba

2. Badaru Abubakar

3. Robert A. Boroffice

4. Uju Ken-Ohanenye

5. Nicholas Felix

6. Nweze David Umahi

7. Ken Nnamani

8. Gbolahan B. Bakare

9. Ibikunle Amosun

10. Ahmed B. Tinubu

11. Ahmad Rufai Sani

12. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

13. Oladimeji Sabon Bankole

14. John Kayode Fayemi

15. Godswill Obot Akpabio

16. Yemi Osinbajo

17. Rochas Anayo Okorocha

18. Yahaya Bello

19. Tein Jack-Rich

20. Christopher Onu

21. Ahmad Lawan

22. Ben Ayade

23. Ikeobasi Mokelu