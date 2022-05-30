Methodist Church Prelate, Uche, Two Others Kidnapped In Abia

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped the Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu Uche along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

He was abducted alongside Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri and the Prelate’s Chaplain.



SaharaReporters had reported that a gang of suspected herdsmen had been terrorising Umunneochi, Uturu and Amaeze Obeagu communities and some parts of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Penultimate Sunday, a farmer at Amaeze community narrowly escaped death when some criminals numbering eight attacked a plantation farm where the victim was picking palm fruits and kidnapped him.

He was released after a ransom of N30 million was paid.

However, exactly one week after the attack, the clergymen were kidnapped.

It was gathered the clerics were on their way from a programme in the Umunneochi Council Area.

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed their abduction.

The Command's spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident described it as "quite unfortunate."

He said efforts were on top gear toward rescuing the clerics while soliciting credible information from the public to assist the police.