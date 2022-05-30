Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche, Two Others Regain Freedom From Abductors

They were abducted while they were on their way from a programme in the council area.

by Saharareporters, New York May 30, 2022

The abductors of the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche, and two other priests from the church have freed him from their captivity, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The abductors had earlier said they wanted a sum of N100million as ransom for their release.

It was not clear yet if the church paid all or part of the ransom to the abductors before the release of Kanu-Uche.

Recall that the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain, were kidnapped on Sunday in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Secretary of the Conference, the Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael Akinwale, had confirmed the demand of ransom in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday and appealed to all parishioners to contribute their quota to raise the N100million ransom.

According to the statement, “The devastating news of the abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, and the Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock.

“This is a period of trial in which the Church must cry out that ‘The Lord that answereth by Fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the adversary.

“Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord. As we engage in Prayer Warfare, this serves to notify you that the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100million.”

Saharareporters, New York

