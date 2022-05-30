N200billion Fraud: Heads To Roll In Buhari’s Cabinet As Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Names Accomplices

by Saharareporters, New York May 30, 2022

The investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into the about N200billion fraud probe of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, are bringing up more names of top officials in the Muhammadu Buhari government, who are likely also to face probe.

A highly placed source in the EFCC revealed this to Economic Confidential, adding that the total sum in the series of coordinated scams traced to the suspended AGF is up to N200billion.

The official noted that some officials in the President Buhari’s cabinet, heads of agencies and parastatals and senior civil servants were neck-deep in the fraud.

It would be recalled that Idris was nabbed by EFCC operatives on May 16 in connection with a series of fraud that was initially thought to be N80billion.

Idris has been held by the commission for weeks and is volunteering a lot of information regarding the dramatis personae involved in the alleged sleaze.

Three days later, Idris was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Idris, to enable him face his probe.

An overseeing AGF, one Mr Anamekwe Nwabuoku, was named in his place on May 22.

In a twist of fate, it became clear hours after that announcement that the new overseeing AGF also allegedly had a scandal-ridden career in the civil service.

According to credible sources familiar with his antecedents, the EFCC is also investigating him for a series of graft allegations and Nwabuoku is known to visit the headquarters on a regular basis as part of the investigation routine.

Some of the allegations against him include overpayment to himself in previous MDAs he served.

Since the commencement of the entire investigations, Idris’ confessional statements, traces of the funds, withdrawals and deposits in local and foreign currencies, have reportedly led to the arrest of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who like Idris, is now in the EFCC custody.

Also arrested on Sunday in connection with the investigation was the Chairman and Managing Director of Finex Professional, Anthony Yaro.

The findings so far, the source said, will lead to more arrests.

Saharareporters, New York

