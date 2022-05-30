Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Takes Former Imo Governor, Okorocha To Court Over Alleged N2.9Billion Fraud

Okorocha was taken to the court premises at about 8:45 am on Monday.

by Saharareporters, new York May 30, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has charged former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha before a Federal High Court in Abuja with N2.9 billion corruption charges.

Some of his family members and political associates who were in court ahead of his arrival could not get direct access to him due to heavy security mounted around him.

The aides, including former Commissioners, are, however, milling around to catch a glimpse of the politician representing Imo West in the Senate, Daily Post reports.

His lead counsel, Mr Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, has also arrived in court with an entourage of other lawyers.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo who is to handle the case was not yet in about at the time of filing this report. However, the Registrar and other workers were already seated.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had on Monday, March 28, issued a threat to strike out the N2.9 billion money laundering charges against Okorocha should the Nigerian Government fail again to cause his appearance in court.

 

The judge had threatened to throw out the charges following the inability of the government to serve Okorocha with the charges as required by law.

 

At the March 28 proceedings, the government, for the second time through its counsel, Mr Cosmos Ugwu, told Justice Ekwo that he had not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

However, Okorocha was forcefully arrested on Tuesday in his Abuja residence by EFCC operatives as part of efforts to ensure his appearance in court today (Monday).

The government’s charges against Okorocha, dated January 24, 2022, were signed by one A.O. Ikota on behalf of the EFCC.

Okorocha, who is currently a Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, is to face trial alongside six others in the N2.9 billion money laundering criminal charges.

 

The Senator is being put on trial by the government on 17 counts involving criminal diversion of public funds and properties.

 

Saharareporters, new York

