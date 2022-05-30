Presidential Aspirants, Peter Obi, Pat Utomi Arrive Venue Of Labour Party Primaries In Delta As Election Kicks Off

The venue of the primary holding today (Monday) is Orchid Hotels, GRA, Asaba, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 30, 2022

A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has arrived at the venue of the party’s presidential primary election in Delta.

The venue of the primary holding today (Monday) is Orchid Hotels, GRA, Asaba, the state capital.


Another presidential aspirant of the party and a professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has also arrived at the venue.

Obi and Utomi are the leading contestants for the presidential ticket of the party.

At the time of filing the report, opening prayers had just been said and the election was about to start. 

The 3rd Force Movement under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, had on Sunday called on more leaders of conscience in the country to quickly join the Labour Party, following its adoption by the 3rd Force Movement as the alternative 'Big Tent' for the 2023 elections. 

 

The 3rd Force Movement was initiated to create a strong platform to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both of which have had opportunities to lead Nigeria and failed. 

A statement signed by Ms Bilikis Bello, the Communications Executive (National) of the NCFront disclosed this on Sunday. 

It noted that the call was made by the Head of Public Affairs of the NCFront, Mallam Dr Tanko Yunusa in Asaba while addressing the supporters and delegates of the Labour Party.

 

Tanko Yunusa, in company with other party chieftains, also used the occasion to lambast the 'cash and carry' party primaries of the APC and PDP, describing them as corruptive and criminal. 

 

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately go after the candidates and delegates of the APC and PDP for 'destroying Nigeria's electoral system and moral fabric'.

APC and PDP primaries across the country have been marred by allegations of vote-buying, with some aspirants who lost elections openly demanding the money and gifts earlier given to delegates. 

