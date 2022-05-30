Pro-Biafra Separatist Group Gives Ambazonian Fighters 5 Days To Apologise For Invading Cross River Community, Killing 20 People

The pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League (BNL) has given a separatist group in Cameroon five days to apologise for its alleged invasion of a community in Cross River State, Nigeria.

This comes hours after a group fighting for self-rule in South-West Cameroon, Ambazonian Boys invaded a community in the Nigerian State, killing at least 20 people.

The Ambazonian fighters were said to have crossed into the Nigerian community near Bashu in the Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State to attack their compatriots who fled and refused to join them to intensify the fight against President Paul Biya’s government.

Reacting to the development, the BnL in a statement issued by its Deputy Leader of BnL, Ebuta Takon, said they have blocked the Cameroonians from gaining entry into Nigeria.

The Pro-Biafra group further issued a 5-day ultimatum to the leaders of the Cameroonian separatist group to issue an apology over the unfortunate incident.

Failure to do this, according to the statement, will result in an invasion of Southern Cameroon to retaliate against them for the invasion of the Cross River community.

A statement from BnL reads, “Members of Biafra Nations League, BnL, in Cross River State have blocked Akamkpa border communities, preventing Cameroonians from entry, this is coming hours after Ambazonia separatist fighters invaded Boki LGA to kill 20 people who are yet to be identified.

“They're threatening to coordinate attacks in the Southern Cameroon over the invasion of Cross River.

“Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of BnL, Ebuta Takon while confirming the attack and the killing of 20 people in Boki LGA by Cameroonian militants issued 5 days ultimatum to Ambazonia leaders to apologize over the incident.

“He admitted that the attack was against their fellow Ambazonians who fled from the battleground but however condemned the invasion of Cross River State.

"We are giving them five days, just five days for their leaders to apologize to us and Cross Riverians.”