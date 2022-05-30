Ruling Party, APC Begins Screening Of 28 Presidential Aspirants In Abuja, Bars Journalists

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced the screening of its presidential aspirants ahead of its presidential primaries scheduled to hold between June 6 and 8.

SaharaReporters learnt that the party appointed its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as the Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee.

Twenty-eight members of the ruling party had bought the N100million presidential expression of interest and nomination forms, but five of the 28 aspirants pulled out.

The remaining aspirants to be screened include the National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu; the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Pastor Tunde Bakare, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; Ebonyi State Governor, Gov. Dave Umahi; Senator Ajayi Borroffice, the only female aspirant, Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye; Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, former Speaker of Representative, Dimeji Bankole; Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan; former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu; and Mr. Tein Jack Rich.

Others are, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Jigawa governor, Mohammed Abubakar; and former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Godswill Akpabio; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; and former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The screening exercise will last between Monday (today) and Tuesday (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, journalists have been reportedly barred from the screening venue of the APC in Abuja.