UPDATE: Nigeria Police Confirm SaharaReporters' Story On Killing Of Soldier By Policeman In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a Nigerian soldier by its officer in Adamawa.

A statement by the spokesperson for the police in the command, DSP Suleiman Nyuroje, confirmed the report by SaharaReporters.

The newspaper had reported how a policeman at a checkpoint along Numan-Jalingo Road on Sunday evening shot a soldier identified as K Ibrahim.

The policeman and his colleagues were said to be under the influence of alcohol.

Reacting, Nyuroje expressed regret about the deceased.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande, has strongly condemned the recent conflict between police officers and military along Numan Road that resulted in an exchange of fire and murder of a military officer, all in their line of duty to protect the citizenry,” the statement said.

He added that the state police commissioner had ordered the immediate arrest of suspects and an investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring peace and justice.