UPDATED: I Lost PDP Presidential Primary Because Of Tambuwal’s Withdrawal — Governor Wike Laments

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he failed to secure the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential primary because of his colleague, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who was allowed to return to the podium to announce his withdrawal from the race.

Wike made this known on Monday at a reception in his honour at the Government House in Port Harcourt following his return to the state after the primary in Abuja.

“I have never seen how people can violate procedures and guidelines. Somebody has spoken; it is at that point he was speaking that he would have said; I am withdrawing. You don’t call him back,” Wike said. “I just said, ‘Look, this our party must not be destroyed.’ It is God’s will, let us not bother ourselves so much,” Wike added.

He went on to accuse governors of the southern region of betrayal.

“Shame to those who will sell out their own; I have never seen a thing like that. No wonder we cannot move on with development. Look at, a region ganged up. Then, your own region cannot gang up,” Wike argued.

Recall that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, again emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Abubakar defeated 12 other candidates in a keenly contested presidential primary held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

Of the 767 accredited ballots at the election, he polled 371 votes while his closest challenger, Wike, came second with 237 votes.

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes to come a distant third while Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, came fourth with 38 votes.

The only female in the race, Oliver Diana, and another contestant, Sam Ohuabunwa, scored one vote each.

A former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, scored 14 votes while Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, scored 20 votes.

The other contestants – including former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu – got zero votes.

Twelve invalid votes were recorded.