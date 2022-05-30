UPDATED: I Lost PDP Presidential Primary Because Of Tambuwal’s Withdrawal — Governor Wike Laments

Recall that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, again emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

by Saharareporters, New York May 30, 2022

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that he failed to secure the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential primary because of his colleague, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who was allowed to return to the podium to announce his withdrawal from the race.

Wike made this known on Monday at a reception in his honour at the Government House in Port Harcourt following his return to the state after the primary in Abuja.

“I have never seen how people can violate procedures and guidelines. Somebody has spoken; it is at that point he was speaking that he would have said; I am withdrawing. You don’t call him back,” Wike said. “I just said, ‘Look, this our party must not be destroyed.’ It is God’s will, let us not bother ourselves so much,” Wike added.

He went on to accuse governors of the southern region of betrayal.

“Shame to those who will sell out their own; I have never seen a thing like that. No wonder we cannot move on with development. Look at, a region ganged up. Then, your own region cannot gang up,” Wike argued.

Recall that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, again emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Abubakar defeated 12 other candidates in a keenly contested presidential primary held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.

Of the 767 accredited ballots at the election, he polled 371 votes while his closest challenger, Wike, came second with 237 votes.

Nigeria’s former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes to come a distant third while Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, came fourth with 38 votes.

The only female in the race, Oliver Diana, and another contestant, Sam Ohuabunwa, scored one vote each.

A former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, scored 14 votes while Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, scored 20 votes.

The other contestants – including former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu – got zero votes.

Twelve invalid votes were recorded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: I Was Considering To Make Peter Obi My Running Mate In NNPP – Senator Kwankwaso
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Peter Obi Emerges Labour Party Presidential Candidate After Pat Utomi’s Endorsement
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How APC Cabal Deceived Jonathan, Made Ex-leader Miss Out On Party's Presidential Aspirants' List, PDP Convention
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Leaders Spend Dollars To 'Buy' Delegates But Owe Workers, Pensioners – Peter Obi Lambasts Political Aspirants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Begins Screening Of 28 Presidential Aspirants In Abuja, Bars Journalists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption BREAKING: Imo Ex-governor, Okorocha Sues Malami, EFCC, Demands N1bn Damages Over Abuja Home Invasion
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I Was Considering To Make Peter Obi My Running Mate In NNPP – Senator Kwankwaso
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Methodist Prelate, Kanu-Uche, Two Others Regain Freedom From Abductors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Uber, Bolt Drivers Begin Strike In Abuja, Demand Upward Review Of Transport Fare
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Peter Obi Emerges Labour Party Presidential Candidate After Pat Utomi’s Endorsement
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Russian Military Kills French Journalist On Evacuation Convoy In Ukraine
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How APC Cabal Deceived Jonathan, Made Ex-leader Miss Out On Party's Presidential Aspirants' List, PDP Convention
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Member Petitions Presidential Screening Committee, Seeks Disqualification Of Tinubu Over Alleged Age Falsification, Chicago University Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian President, Putin 'Given 3 Years To Live By Doctors' Due To 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer', Spy Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Policemen Abandon Checkpoints, Residents Desert Anambra Streets Over Sit-at-home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Leaders Spend Dollars To 'Buy' Delegates But Owe Workers, Pensioners – Peter Obi Lambasts Political Aspirants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ondo State Residents Protest Over Five-month Power Outage, Insecurity, Block Roads
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad