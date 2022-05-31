‘We Were Instructed Not To Kill Anyone Yet’ – Gunmen Told Staff Of Anambra Broadcasting Service During Attack

SaharaReporters had reported how the arsonists set two operational vehicles parked at the premises of the station and a building housing the studio of the station ablaze, but there was no life lost during the incident.

by saharareporters, new york May 31, 2022

The gunmen who attacked the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) located in Awada Obosi in the commercial city of Onitsha in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State said they were instructed by their sponsors not to shoot anyone.
SaharaReporters had reported how the arsonists set two operational vehicles parked at the premises of the station and a building housing the studio of the station ablaze, but there was no life lost during the incident.

Illustration
Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of the victims and eyewitnesses, whose identity is kept for safety reasons, said that the gunmen who attacked the station with guns and other weapons deliberately did not kill any staff and the security guards on duty because they were “instructed not to kill anybody.”
The victim, who narrated his account to SaharaReporters from an undisclosed hospital in the town, said one of the attackers was eager to shoot at the workers but the other gunmen kept reminding him that they had instructions not to kill anyone.
The witness said, “It was very early in the morning. In fact, the day had not broken and so, I was still sleeping when I felt a touch of something on my body. With sleepy eyes, I turned around only to see two people, one pointing a gun at my face and the other one pointing a gun to my belly.
“I did not know what to do as they quickly ordered me to give them my phones, which I did. They ordered me out and then I saw the other staff who was also on night duty and the security men lying down on the ground. They collected all our phones.
“We were all lying down while they were beating us with what I don’t know; whether it was a belt or what, but it was sharp. As I speak with you now, all my body is filled with bruises.
“While they were beating us as we lay down on the ground, one of them who did not have a gun kept saying, “Let us first shoot their legs. Let us just shoot these people,” but his colleagues with guns said, “Remember we were instructed not to kill anybody.”
“When they refused to give him a gun to shoot us, he asked another one of their colleagues to bring the fuel they had in a gallon. I don’t know if they wanted to set us ablaze but God just helped us and they then used the fuel to burn the two vehicles.
“He was so much ready to shoot if he had a gun. We were only lucky that he did not have a gun, maybe he wouldn't have listened to his colleagues. But what I don’t know is; who instructed them not to kill anybody, because they did not mention anyone.”
The attacks and killings in Anambra State have doubled since March 17, after Governor Chukwuma Soludo, assumed office and vowed to wipe off criminals in the state.
Since his assumption of office, the gunmen have attacked and burnt down at least three local government secretariats including Aguata where the governor hails from.
Last week, a House of Assembly member in the state from Governor Soludo’s community of Isuofia was beheaded by gunmen who kidnapped him days earlier without demanding a ransom.         

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Attack 5 Nigerian Waterways Officials in Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Methodist Church Nigeria Raised N100million Ransom To Secure My Release – Kidnapped Prelate, Uche
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Chase Pupils Away From Anambra Schools For Not Observing ‘Biafra Day’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Katsina Catholic Priests Under Bishop Kukah's Diocese Demand N100million Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Lagos Businessman, Wife, Three Children Found Dead Inside Their Apartment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Return To Southern Kaduna, Kill Father, Son, Two Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Economy Falana Writes Nigeria's Central Bank, Seeks Information On Measures Used To Stop Trading In Foreign Currencies Instead Of Naira
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Don't ‘Dollarise’ APC Convention Like PDP Did, Olawepo-Hashim Warns, Says Nigerian Presidency Not For Sale
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
News Your Silence Unacceptable, Show You’re Not Traitors To Biafra Cause — Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Tells Ohanaeze
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
Business POS Agent Laments Loss Of Over N250,000 To Defective Payment Machine And Failure Of Company, PayForce To Rectify Issues
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack 5 Nigerian Waterways Officials in Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Governor, Fayose Sacks Popular Aide, Anifowose For Voting Atiku Abubakar During PDP Primary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Methodist Church Nigeria Raised N100million Ransom To Secure My Release – Kidnapped Prelate, Uche
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Other Political Looters Should Be In Jail, Ohanaeze Youths Challenge Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Elites Guilty Of Terrorism For Deliberately Inducing Mass Poverty, Suffering – Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad