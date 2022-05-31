Abductors Of Katsina Catholic Priests Under Bishop Kukah's Diocese Demand N100million Ransom

Terrorists who kidnapped the two Catholic priests from the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Mai Kanbu in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, have demanded N100million ransom before they can release the clerics; a close source to the families confirmed has said.

The two clerics in charge of the parish under the Sokoto Catholic Diocese headed by the popular Bishop Matthew Kukah were abducted seven days ago.



The priests, Reverend Father Stephen Ojapa and Reverend Oliver Okpara were kidnapped alongside two others by terrorists operating in the Funtua Zone in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was also gathered that a week after the last attack on Mai Kanbu, a predominantly Christian community, terrorists also attacked another Christian community, Gidan Jinjiri Huguma, also in Kafur Local Government Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gidan Jinjiri Huguma, is 15 kilometers away from Mai Kanbu where the two priests were abducted

The attack, at the ECWA church, Gidan Girbau around Gidan resulted in the abduction of two women – pregnant 22 year old Jamila Yunusa, 25 year old Jamila Ali and her 1 year old child.

Meanwhile, the police and other authorities have not made any official statements over the abduction of the clerics.