BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Arrives Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Screening Few Hours After Leaving Detention

Okorocha arrived at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, the venue of the exercise on Tuesday night shortly after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2022

The embattled former Governor of Imo State and one of the presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Rochas Okorocha has arrived at the venue of the party’s presidential screening in Abuja.
 
The APC presidential screening exercise which started on Monday is expected to end today (Tuesday).

Okorocha arrived at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, the venue of the exercise on Tuesday night shortly after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
 
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court had on Monday granted the former governor, who was arrested by the anti-graft agency over alleged N2.9 billion fraud, bail of N500 million with a surety in the same amount.
 
One of his legal counsel, Steve Asimobi, had said that Okorocha would be attending the screening exercise of presidential aspirants later in Abuja.
 
“His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha would be attending the APC presidential screening later today. The court has granted him bail. Of course, there were two options, either to remand him in Kuje prison or the EFCC custody pending when we meet the bail condition.


“Hence the judge asked the EFCC to keep him in protective custody, and that is a usual administrative procedure. The judge also ordered the EFCC to return his international passport to the court today with immediate effect.
 
“As I speak to you, the sureties required are currently in court with all the requirements, and they’re processing it. So, once we’re done with these, the judge would order the EFCC to release him. He’s only under the protective custody of the EFCC based on the directive of the court,” Asimobi had said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Need Your Support To Pick My Successor, Buhari Tells APC Governors, Stakeholders Ahead Of Party's Presidential Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Will Defeat Atiku, Pastor Bakare Boasts Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Governor, Fayose Sacks Popular Aide, Anifowose For Voting Atiku Abubakar During PDP Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Herder’s Union, Miyetti Allah Laments Attack On Fulani Camp In Anambra, Killing Of 4 Members, Theft Of Cows
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Need Your Support To Pick My Successor, Buhari Tells APC Governors, Stakeholders Ahead Of Party's Presidential Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Will Defeat Atiku, Pastor Bakare Boasts Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Oyo Police Detain, Arraign Worker Unjustly Sacked By Corruption-riddled Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola, Over SaharaReporters’ Stories
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Exclusion of South-East Applicants From Petroleum Trust Fund, PTDF Scholarship Scheme
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Killed, Two Wounded In Shooting After High School Graduation In US
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Governor, Fayose Sacks Popular Aide, Anifowose For Voting Atiku Abubakar During PDP Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Making Moves To Dump PDP For APC – Sources
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Press Freedom Violations: Report Ranks Nigeria Second Worst In West Africa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad