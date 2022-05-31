Court Grants Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha N500million Bail In Alleged N2.9billion Fraud Case

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted the bail application by a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the bail in the sum of N500million and a surety in like sum.

He ruled that the surety must be a responsible citizen who has landed property in the like sum of the bail granted to the presidential aspirant.



The judge also authorised Okorocha to deposit his international passport with the registry of the court to prevent him travelling outside the jurisdiction of the court without permission.

Similarly, he ordered the court registry to inform the Nigeria Immigration Service that Okorocha’s international passport was in its custody.

Justice Ekwo, however, ordered that the former governor should remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until his bail conditions were met.

Recall that the Operatives of the EFCC arrested the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, after over six hours of a siege at his house last Tuesday at about 6:30 pm.

He was arrested minutes after security operatives fired teargas to disperse protesters who did not want the ex-governor arrested.

Dozens of protesters had stormed Okorocha’s Abuja home to protest the security siege of the former governor’s house.