Ex-Governor, Fayose Sacks Popular Aide, Anifowose For Voting Atiku Abubakar During PDP Primary

Abubakar on Sunday again emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP, having clinched the ticket also in 2019.

by Saharareporters, new York May 31, 2022

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday sacked his Personal Assistant Admin, Special Duties and former Special Assistant on Stomach Infrastructure, Sunday Anifowose, popularly known as Sunshine, for voting former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Saturday’s Peoples Democratic Party Primaries.
Abubakar on Sunday again emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP, having clinched the ticket also in 2019.


The Adamawa born politician defeated 12 other candidates in a keenly contested presidential primary held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
Of the 764 accredited ballots at the election, Mr Abubakar polled 371 votes while his closest challenger, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, came second with 237 votes.
Fayose had in March 2022 called for support for Wike’s presidential ambition.
Fayose had described the Rivers Governor as a “man with exemplary character.”
“As an elder statesman, I know what is right and just. I am here as his brother, his friend, to a man with exemplary character. For Governor Wike, what you see is what you get,” Fayose said in Port Harcourt when a group of PDP chieftains, said to be Wike’s friends, presented the party presidential nomination form to the governor.
However, a source told SaharaReporters that Fayose is upset and angry with some delegates from Ekiti who voted for Atiku, against his choice.
It was learnt that Fayose sent a SOS message to some of his core supporters that Sunday (Sunshine) should never be seen close to his NTS Hotel at Ado Ekiti henceforth, for daring to go against his directive.
"Fayose is still making his findings to know the number of delegates from Ekiti that flouted his order, but since Sunshine’s vote for Atiku is clearly confirmed, Fayose has vowed to deal with him seriously for such action, despite the immediate verbal molestation and harassment of Sunshine on Saturday evening by Fayose at the Abuja hotel, where the state delegates were lodged," a source told SaharaReporters.
Another source while confirming the development said Fayose would not spare Sunshine and others who voted for Atiku against Wike.
“They disgraced Fayose, and they will be punished severely for the disrespect,” the source said.
Meanwhile, SaharaReporters was told that Sunday had started moving his belongings out of Fayose’s hotel at GRA, Onigaari, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state on Tuesday's morning.
Sunday Anifowose, who has been with Fayose for years, had in July 2017 led a programme tagged stomach infrastructure train in Fayose's administration.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Don't ‘Dollarise’ APC Convention Like PDP Did, Olawepo-Hashim Warns, Says Nigerian Presidency Not For Sale
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Elites Guilty Of Terrorism For Deliberately Inducing Mass Poverty, Suffering – Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Leaders Boil As Two Vice Chairmen Accuse Abdullahi Adamu Of ‘One-man Show’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Economy Falana Writes Nigeria's Central Bank, Seeks Information On Measures Used To Stop Trading In Foreign Currencies Instead Of Naira
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Don't ‘Dollarise’ APC Convention Like PDP Did, Olawepo-Hashim Warns, Says Nigerian Presidency Not For Sale
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
News Your Silence Unacceptable, Show You’re Not Traitors To Biafra Cause — Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Tells Ohanaeze
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Business POS Agent Laments Loss Of Over N250,000 To Defective Payment Machine And Failure Of Company, PayForce To Rectify Issues
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack 5 Nigerian Waterways Officials in Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How Methodist Church Nigeria Raised N100million Ransom To Secure My Release – Kidnapped Prelate, Uche
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Other Political Looters Should Be In Jail, Ohanaeze Youths Challenge Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Elites Guilty Of Terrorism For Deliberately Inducing Mass Poverty, Suffering – Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Ukraine Has Identified Over 600 Russian War Crime Suspects, Prosecutor Says
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad