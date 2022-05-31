Governor Tambuwal Would Have Won PDP Presidential Primary If He Didn't Step Down For Atiku – Campaign Organisation

The spokesperson for the campaign organisation, Prince Daniel, in a statement said that Governor Tambuwal’s presidential ambition was inferior compared to national interests and hence, he agreed to step down.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2022

Governor Aminu Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO) has revealed why the Sokoto State governor stepped down for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, at the venue of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election in Abuja on Saturday.
The spokesperson for the campaign organisation, Prince Daniel, in a statement said that Governor Tambuwal’s presidential ambition was inferior compared to national interests and hence, he agreed to step down.


Daniel called the Sokoto governor the "most favoured" to get the presidential ticket.
“Governor Tambuwal’s decision to withdraw from the race even though he was most favoured to clinch the ticket was borne out of deep love for Nigeria and the party in particular.
“To our teeming supporters, we want you to know that we took this decision with patriotism at heart, putting our dear country Nigeria and our party the PDP ahead of our personal aspiration which we reiterated was inferior to the interest of the nation.
“However, to ensure victory at the polls as the PDP prepares to defeat the APC in the forthcoming general elections come February 2023, he urges the Wazirin Adamawa to run an inclusive campaign that will unite the party and the country.
“He prays for God’s guidance and victory for the PDP as the party goes to work to rescue Nigeria from years of misgovernance by the APC led administration,” the statement read.
SaharaReporters reported how Governor Tambuwal stepped down and directed his supporters to vote for Atiku during his speech before the commencement of the primary election on Saturday.
Atiku clinched the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections after polling 371 votes to defeat his closest contender, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who scored 237 votes.

SaharaReporters, New York

