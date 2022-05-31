Gunmen Attack 5 Nigerian Waterways Officials in Anambra

However, no life was lost in the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2022

Some gunmen have attacked five officials of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), inflicting gunshot injuries on them.

It was gathered that the officials who are also members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), were attacked on Wednesday at Otu Junction in the Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on their way to their official assignment.
 
According to the President-General of MWUN, Prince Adeyanju Adewale, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, the victims were travelling in their official NIWA branded vehicle when they were attacked for “straying into Biafra land in a Nigeria branded sport utility vehicle.”
 
Prince Adewale said the victims were receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at hospitals in the state and that three bullets were extracted by doctors from the neck of one of the officials.
 
Explaining further, Prince Adewale said, “We commend the Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, for his prompt response which enabled quick medical assistance to our injured members. At this very sensitive period in the life of Nigerians, we find the incessant, unprovoked and persistent attacks on innocent Nigerians and the working masses by those who claim to be unknown gunmen as not only extrajudicial and barbaric but also a pointer to the failure of the security apparatus and of the state to live up to its primary function of providing protection for its citizens.
 
“Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria wishes to call on the government to live up to its primary duty of providing guaranteed security for its citizens especially working masses who must out of necessity move from one state of the country to another to conduct their business.
 
“This seeming insensitivity of governments to the suffering plight of its citizens and the working masses is not only an affront to our need to survive but more on our right to life and existence.
 
“The issue of unknown gunmen should be tackled to guarantee free and safe movements of citizens from one part of the country to another.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

