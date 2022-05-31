Gunmen Chase Pupils Away From Anambra Schools For Not Observing ‘Biafra Day’

The gunmen, according to Punch, had also invaded markets and public places to chase people away.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2022

Some gunmen, on Tuesday, invaded some schools in Onitsha and some parts of the Idemili area of Anambra State, forcing students out of the classrooms over their failure to observe “Biafra Day.”
File photo used to illustrate story.
It was gathered that the invaders claimed that people should abandon their businesses and go home in observance of “Biafra Day.”
The South-East region commemorates Biafra Day on every May 30 but this year’s edition coincided with the weekly sit-at-home which was observed on Monday.
This is despite several warnings by the Indigenous People of Biafra to enforcers of the weekly sit-at-home order to desist from such. The sit-at-home was initially announced by the group but later cancelled.
IPOB had on several occasions threatened to deal with enforcers of every Monday sit-at-home but this had continued regardless.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, residents were already contemplating on the extension of the sit-at-home as some remained indoors while others, who already stepped out, were returning home.
The report added that there were heavy shootings between security agencies and the gunmen in the Idemili area of the state.

 
