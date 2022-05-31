How Methodist Church Nigeria Raised N100million Ransom To Secure My Release – Kidnapped Prelate, Uche

The federal government, state governments, military or police did not intervene.

by Saharareporters, New York May 31, 2022

The kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche, has admitted paying N100 million to the kidnappers for his release.  
Channel TV reports that the cleric said this on Tuesday at a press conference in Lagos, revealing that the monies were arranged in five sacks of N20 million.

The funds, he noted, were raised by the Methodist Church in Nigeria.
He also claimed that the federal government, state governments, military or police did not intervene.
The cleric was kidnapped on Sunday in Abia State but was released on Monday.
The Prelate was kidnapped alongside two others, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese and the Prelate’s chaplain.
They were reportedly whisked away at about 2 pm while on their way from a church programme in Okigwe, Imo State to Isuochi in the Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia.
SaharaReporters had earlier reported that suspected Fulani herdsmen kidnapped the Prelate, along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

