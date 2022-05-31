I Need Your Support To Pick My Successor, Buhari Tells APC Governors, Stakeholders Ahead Of Party's Presidential Primary

by Saharareporters, New York May 31, 2022


President Muhammed Buhari has called on governors and other stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress to reciprocate support for him in picking his successor.

 

He spoke on Tuesday during his meeting with the governors before departing Nigeria for Spain.

The ruling party had scheduled its convention and presidential primary to hold between June 6 and June 8.

 

This had followed the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of the deadline for party primaries from June 3 to 9.

 

In his address, Buhari said the governors and relevant stakeholders within the party must allow interests to converge and focus on changing dynamics ahead of the convention.

 

He said: "As we approach the convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of a candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.

 

"In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023."

