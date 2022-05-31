I Will Defeat Atiku, Pastor Bakare Boasts Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary

by Saharareporters, New York May 31, 2022

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has boasted that he will defeat former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate if he is given the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) ticket.


The presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling APC stated this to newsmen after he was screened by the party’s National Working Committee, The Punch reports.

Tunde Bakare

Bakare, however, described Atiku as a worthy candidate.
He said, “The screening exercise went very well.

Appropriate questions were asked about how we are going to fix the challenges facing our nation and appropriate answers were given to them.


“By God’s grace, we are pleased that we had something to offer this nation. In this critical moment in our history, nobody can say I have all the solutions. But we did say to them that we will assemble the best, brightest and fittest from within the country, north and south, and from outside of the country, those in the diaspora.

“The time has come for us to raise the foundation of many generations, to restore our path and ensure that our nation becomes great again.”

Meanwhile, it was observed that like the opposition PDP, the ruling APC also disregarded the request of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to administer drug tests on aspirants.

