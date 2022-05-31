ISWAP Terrorists Now In Yoruba-speaking Part Of Kogi, Claims Responsibility For Kabba Sunday Night Bomb Explosion

The Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād has claimed responsibility for an explosion that rocked the ancient town Kabba in the Kogi West Senatorial District.



The Sunday night explosion was the second in the community in one month.

The first explosion which generated controversies as to whether it was a bomb or a gas cylinder, occurred on May 11 at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction in Kabba town. That explosion claimed three lives out of the 16 persons affected.



Kabba is the headquarters of the Kabba/Bunnu Local Government Area and the people speak a dialect of Yoruba called Owe.



The town is less than 10 minutes to Akunnu-Akoko and Ajowa-Akoko in Ondo State and less than 20 minutes to Emure in Ekiti State.



The latest explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15 pm on Sunday.



The Kogi Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye-Ayaz, who confirmed the incident said there was no casualty.



“As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building was affected by the yet-to-be-determined nature of the explosion.



“Already the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the bomb detective squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.



“The police are on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until an investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion,” he had said.



However, ISWAP said the attack was carried out by “soldiers of the caliphate” and 12 persons were seriously injured.



The attack if truly executed by ISWAP could be a hint that the terror group is moving towards the Southern part of Nigeria.