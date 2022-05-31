Nigerian Court Jails Chinese Two Years For Tearing Country’s Currency, Naira Notes Into Pieces

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had on several occasions cautioned the public against abusing the Naira.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2022

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State on Tuesday sentenced a Chinese national, Li Lei Lei, to 24 months imprisonment for mutilating the Nigerian currency, Naira.
Li Lei Lei was arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Command and arraigned before Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo, on four counts bordering on tampering with the Nigerian Naira note, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment) Act.

Justice Oweibo on Tuesday found the accused guilty as charged and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had on several occasions cautioned the public against abusing the Naira.

For instance, in May 2021, the Principal Manager, Currency Operations Department, Mrs. Dorothy Onyene, urged traders and other Nigerians to stop abusing the Naira.
Onyene condemned the way some Nigerians mutilate, fold, and deface the Naira, saying, “It is a punishable offence to abuse the Naira. Defaulters are liable to six months imprisonment and/or N50,000 fine.
“Improper handling of the notes, including mutilation, hawking, squeezing and spraying money at events would not be tolerated.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Confirms Killing Of Two PDP Chieftains In Benue
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME Mikel, Yobo, Other Nigerian Footballers Condemn George Floyd’s Killing
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#NigeriaDecides As Presidential Election Nears, Voter Intimidation Makes Ugly Appearance In The Niger Delta
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME Man Brags About Raping 12-year-old In His Shop, Says Police Cannot Arrest Him
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive Parents Of Chibok Girls Describe Pain of Abduction, Slam Federal Government
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME Another Young Lady Raped, Killed In Her Apartment In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Herder’s Union, Miyetti Allah Laments Attack On Fulani Camp In Anambra, Killing Of 4 Members, Theft Of Cows
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Need Your Support To Pick My Successor, Buhari Tells APC Governors, Stakeholders Ahead Of Party's Presidential Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha Arrives Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Screening Few Hours After Leaving Detention
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections I Will Defeat Atiku, Pastor Bakare Boasts Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Oyo Police Detain, Arraign Worker Unjustly Sacked By Corruption-riddled Forestry Research Institute Boss, Olusola, Over SaharaReporters’ Stories
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Exclusion of South-East Applicants From Petroleum Trust Fund, PTDF Scholarship Scheme
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America One Killed, Two Wounded In Shooting After High School Graduation In US
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Governor, Fayose Sacks Popular Aide, Anifowose For Voting Atiku Abubakar During PDP Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Making Moves To Dump PDP For APC – Sources
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad