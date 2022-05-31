Nigerian Elites Guilty Of Terrorism For Deliberately Inducing Mass Poverty, Suffering – Sowore

According to him, politicians and their cronies have chosen to withdraw some basic amenities Nigerians ought to have access to and end up privatising them and making them available to the masses at a cost.

by Saharareporters, New York May 31, 2022

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has condemned the selfishness and hypocrisy of Nigerian politicians who present themselves as saviours but subject citizens to hardship and abject poverty.
Sowore, who is a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) said Nigerians are suffering from politically motivated elite-induced mass poverty.

According to him, politicians and their cronies have chosen to withdraw some basic amenities Nigerians ought to have access to and end up privatising them and making them available to the masses at a cost. This, he described as the highest level of terrorism.
Sowore said the politicians and elites removed electricity so as to sell generators to people, and also ruined the health sector as sick and weakened citizens are easier to govern.
He wrote on Twitter, “Politically motivated elite-induced mass poverty is terrorism of the highest order! #WeCantContinueLikeThis!
“They started messing with electricity because they wanted to start importing generators!
“They stopped building water plants because they wanted to start bottled water biz!
"They started to provoke university lecturers to go on indefinite strikes because they don’t want your children to be able to compete with theirs!
“They stopped building roads because they could fly over them! They privatised govt owned factories because they hate workers!
“They ruined the Armed forces because they wanted a Private Army ONLY loyal to the elite and not a national armed forces that could protect all!
“They ruined the health sector because sick and weakened citizens are easier to govern!"

