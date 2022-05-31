Nigerian Security Operatives Bust Illegal Refinery Site In Lagos, Arrest 19 Suspects

The CG Special Intelligence Squad, on Monday stormed Etal Avenue at Oregun, Ikeja, where it burst an illegal oil storage site, where Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was being refined.

by saharareporters, new york May 31, 2022

Operatives of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps in Lagos State have arrested 19 persons suspected to be oil vandals in the Ikeja area of the state.
The CG Special Intelligence Squad, on Monday stormed Etal Avenue at Oregun, Ikeja, where it burst an illegal oil storage site, where Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was being refined.


The suspects were arrested after which items including trucks, buses, cash and cars, and other machines were retrieved from them.
A statement from the spokesperson, Abolurin Olumide, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, explained that the operatives acted on credible intelligence, and in line with the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Abubakar Audi who ordered that oil thieves in the Oregun area of Lagos be weeded out.
”The CG Special Intelligence Squad, upon  bursting the illegal oil site, where it was discovered that petroleum products were being illegally stored and refined, as well discovered and arrested the following persons and items:
(i) Nineteen (19) suspects; Eighteen (18) male and one (1) female,
(ii) Eighty-one (81) trucks,
(iii) Nine (9) buses,
(iv) Twelve (12) pumping machines,
(v) Twenty-five (25) surface tanks,
(vi) One hundred and forty (140) drums containing illegally refined (AGO)
(vii) Fifteen (15) generators and
(viii) four million (4,000,000) naira in cash was found in a car suspected to belong to the syndicate.
“The squad was immediately re-enforced by the Anti-vandal team of the Lagos State Command, on the swift orders of the Commandant, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Commandant Eweka Edenabu Douglas who clinically directed that the arrested suspects be brought for adequate interrogation and investigation, in the Intelligence and Investigation (INT) Department, at the State Command Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, before further legal action will be taken on the matter.”
It added that the anti-vandal unit of the command had been directed to take full charge of the illegal oil site and forestall any further untoward activity by the economic saboteurs.
The Commandant also said that he warned oil thieves in the state to desist from the inimical act capable of sabotaging the nation's economy “with the disturbing untoward experiences it could bring upon the ordinary citizens of our nation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Trafficked In Anambra By Igbo Suspects -Police
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Niger Delta Women, Youth Tackle Divisional Police Officer Over Escape Of Two Notorious Criminals
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME VIDEO: How Nigerian Judge, Driver, Travellers Were Kidnapped By Gunmen
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Man, Ayobami Isiaka, To Face Court For Killing 1-Year-old Daughter -Police
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigerians Condemn Police, Others Over Sexual Harassment
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bauchi PDP To Conduct Fresh Gov Primary Over Failure Of Governor Bala’s Proxy To Hand Over Ticket To Him After Losing Presidential Bid
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics ‘Unpatriotic’ PDP Chairman, Ayu Should Resign For Supporting Atiku’s Emergence As Presidential Candidate – Edwin Clark
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Economy Falana Writes Nigeria's Central Bank, Seeks Information On Measures Used To Stop Trading In Foreign Currencies Instead Of Naira
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Don't ‘Dollarise’ APC Convention Like PDP Did, Olawepo-Hashim Warns, Says Nigerian Presidency Not For Sale
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Your Silence Unacceptable, Show You’re Not Traitors To Biafra Cause — Kanu's American Lawyer, Bruce Fein Tells Ohanaeze
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Business POS Agent Laments Loss Of Over N250,000 To Defective Payment Machine And Failure Of Company, PayForce To Rectify Issues
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack 5 Nigerian Waterways Officials in Anambra
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer Files Suit Questioning Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship, Seeks Disqualification Of Ex-VP As PDP Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-Governor, Fayose Sacks Popular Aide, Anifowose For Voting Atiku Abubakar During PDP Primary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Methodist Church Nigeria Raised N100million Ransom To Secure My Release – Kidnapped Prelate, Uche
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Other Political Looters Should Be In Jail, Ohanaeze Youths Challenge Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Elites Guilty Of Terrorism For Deliberately Inducing Mass Poverty, Suffering – Sowore
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad