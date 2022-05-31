Ogun APC Members Sue Lagos Senator, Adeola Yayi, Challenge His Victory In Ogun West Senatorial Primaries

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have sued a Lagos West Senator, Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, asking the court to stop him from parading himself as the winner of the APC primary in Ogun West Senatorial district.

Adeola was declared the winner of the APC Ogun West Senatorial ticket after he defeated the current senator representing the district, Senator Tolu Odebiyi at the party's primary held in Ilaro on Saturday.



The plaintiffs, Adebiyi Tajudeen, Olajumoke Ibrahim, and Muideen Akintade had on Friday, approached an Abeokuta division of the Federal High Court, obtaining an interlocutory injunction, restraining Adeola from parading himself as the candidate.

They accused him of denigrating the political reputation of the people of Ogun West.

The APC members argued that the show of interest of Yayi without having stayed in Ogun State for the number of the times required by law and without having been from Ogun State and without resigning as a member representing Lagos West Senatorial District is a deliberate marginalisation and an infringement on the democratic rights of the people of Ogun West Senatorial District and Ogun State in general.

They further submitted that contesting without being a member of the party in Ogun West nor a registered voter in Ogun West Senatorial District is contrary to the constitution of Nigeria, repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience.

According to them, it is a deliberate marginalisation and an infringement on the democratic rights of the people of Ogun West Senatorial district and Ogun state in general.

The APC members noted that declaring him as a winner in a primary election in Ogun State is in brazen violation and flagrant breach of the right of the people of Ogun West to vote and be voted for.

The interlocutory injunction read partly, “an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the first and second (Adeola and INEC) defendants whether by themselves, their agents, officers, officials, servants or privies, committees or however, called from taking a further step in allowing the first defendant to participate in the general electioneering process leading to the 2023 general from Ogun West Senatorial district or any other place in Ogun State pending the hearing and determination of the originating summon.”