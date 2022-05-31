One Killed, Two Wounded In Shooting After High School Graduation In US



One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, United States, according to police.

The violence unfolded on the campus of Xavier University when a fight broke out “between two females” following the Morris Jeff High School graduation ceremony, officials say.

The fatally injured victim was an elderly woman and the other two victims were males, both of whom are expected to survive, The Independent reports.

“A fight broke out between two females and it escalated to gunfire,” said New Orleans police spokesperson Gary Sheets.

New Orleans Police Department says that one suspect was detained at the scene and that the victims were rushed for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

“Investigation underway into shooting incident on campus of Xavier University, in area of Convocation Center. Initial information shows three gunshot wound victims transported to local hospital via EMS. Subject has been detained at the scene,” NOPD tweeted on Tuesday.

Witnesses told Fox8 that a fight broke out after the ceremony and that between five and 12 gunshots were heard.

One witness told WDSU-TV that there was an altercation in a car park that led to the shooting.

“This is supposed to be a joyous occasion and it is very sad for us to have to go through something like this. This is horrible,” an unnamed witness told the station.

“This is a horrific tragedy on what should be a day of celebration for our seniors,” said the high school’s principal Patricia Perkins.

The university’s Convocation Center is used as the venue for a string of the city’s high school graduation ceremonies every year.

Earlier this month, on 20 May, a fight broke out during the Carver High graduation event, with punches and chairs being thrown during the melee, according to WVUE.

The incident also comes two weeks after four people were injured in a shooting outside a graduation ceremony at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

Last week, 21 persons, mostly young children were killed in a shooting at a primary school in south Texas.

The 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before he was killed by law enforcement

The suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines.