Presidential Primary: Buhari Meets Ruling APC Governors Behind Closed Doors In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress are currently meeting in the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting which is being held at the Council Chambers may not be unconnected with the APC’s national convention slated for the 6th of June to produce its presidential flag bearer.



Recall that 12 presidential aspirants of the APC were on Monday screened by the party’s Screening Committee led by former National Chairman, John Oyegun.

The screening exercise is scheduled for two days, Monday and Tuesday, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had earlier inaugurated the committee.

Following the inauguration, the panel screened the aspirants one after the other.

Those screened so far were; former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Felix Nicholas; a United States-based pastor, former Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, a serving senator, Ajayi Borroffice, former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

Others are; Uju Ken-Ohaneye, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima; former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and Tunde Bakare, a cleric.

About 23 aspirants are being screened to take part in the primary election.